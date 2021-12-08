The Livermore Cowboys girls’ basketball team lost its first-round game of the Washington High girls’ basketball tournament 42-18 to the Kennedy High Titans on Dec. 2. This is the Cowboys fourth straight loss as they drop to 0-4 on the season.
The Titans pressed the Cowboys early, and the full court pressure forced the Cowboys into turnovers. On the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys allowed offensive rebounds, which led to a high number of second chance opportunities for the Titans.
Sophomore Anne Polaski did a little bit of everything for the Cowboys. She had 6 of the Cowboys’ 9 first half points.
The third quarter was much of the same for the Cowboys. The Titans switched to a diamond press in the second half and were able to create more turnovers. The Cowboys switched to a 3-2 zone in an attempt to stop the Titans’ inside presence, but the Titans were still able to get whatever they wanted inside.
The Titans finished the game going on a 16-5 run and closed out the Cowboys. Polaski ended the game with 14 points and senior Cate Zamora added 3 points.
The Cowboys drop to 0-4 on the season and will look to bounce back on Dec. 11 in a game against Washington High at home.