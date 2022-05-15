The Livermore High School softball team defeated the Granada Matadors 6-3 on May 5. The Cowboys defeated the No. 1 team in the East Bay Athletic League and finished the regular season on a high note.
The Cowboys started off the game hot. They scored two runs in the first inning and three runs in the third to take a commanding 5-0 lead early.
The Matadors would come back and rally in the fourth inning, scoring two runs to cut the lead to just three. The Cowboys however, would score a run of their own in the fourth and cut the Matadors momentum.
The Matadors would score a run in the sixth inning, but it was too little too late for Granada as the Cowboys beat the league leading Matadors.
Junior Alizabeth Ruiz had a big day for the Cowboys. She went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Junior Taylor Rodriguez was terrific from the mound striking out ten batters in seven innings.
For the Matadors, sophomore Sarah Deplitch was a bright spot as she went 2-for-3 with a solo homerun.
The East Bay Athletic League Playoffs are next for both teams starting May 10.