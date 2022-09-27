The Livermore High football team defeated the American Canyon Wolves 38-35 in a shootout on Sept. 16. The Cowboys remain undefeated on the season with the win.
The Cowboys started off the game on a high note, scoring 20 points in the first half. Livermore’s staunch defense held American Canyon to just seven points at the halftime break.
The Wolves came out of the half firing on all cylinders. They scored 15 points in the third quarter alone and held the Cowboys to just eight.
In the fourth quarter, American Canyon continued their high scoring attack, but Livermore did just enough to hold off the Wolves and escape with a three-point win.
Senior Tyler Trudeau completed 13 of 21 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Dominic Johnson caught five passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Mikai Shepard rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries.
The Cowboys improve to 4-0 on the season and will face Balboa High School at home on Sept. 23.