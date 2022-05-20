The Livermore High School softball team defeated the Granada Matadors by a score of 2-0 on May 12. With the win, the Cowboys captured the 2022 East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) Championship.
The game was all about defense for both teams. The Cowboys scored the first run of the game during the 2nd inning and scored another in the 3rd inning.
The Cowboys’ defense was phenomenal in this game with senior Taylor Rodriguez pitching a shutout through seven innings. She finished the game with nine strikeouts and allowed just four hits.
Rodriguez was also a force on the offensive end for the Cowboys. She finished the game going 1-for-3 with a homerun.
Though it was a tough game offensively for the Matadors, their defense played as well as it could. Junior pitcher Alex Mello finished the game allowing just two runs and striking out four batters.
The Cowboys have beaten the Matadors two out of three matchups this year, with the last two wins coming in the past two weeks.
Both teams will be competing in the North Coast Section playoffs with the Cowboys looking to take the Division II championship while the Matadors will be competing in the Division I bracket.