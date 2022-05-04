The Livermore High School softball team defeated the Amador Valley Dons 6-0 on April 28.
The Cowboys win their fifth game on the road this season and tack on their 19th win of the year.
It was a slow start for both teams. The Cowboys and the Dons bullpens were solid through the first three innings as both teams were held scoreless.
Livermore turned the tide in the fourth inning and scored two runs to take the early lead. They would then score four more in the fifth inning and take control of the game.
The Cowboys were able to continue their defensive play as they did not allow the Dons to score a run for the entirety of the game.
Cowboys’ Senior Taylor Rodriguez pitched a shutout for the Cowboys. She allowed only three hits and struck out five batters through seven innings. Rodriguez was also effective on the offensive end, going 1-for-3 with a double.
Freshman Sophie Gerochi also had a big game for the Cowboys, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Dons fall to 9-10 on the season with the loss. They will face Foothill High School at home on May 5 to conclude their regular season.
The Cowboys improved to 19-3-1 on the season with the win. They will face first place Granada High School in their season finale on May 5 in a marquee ma tchu p as both teams are at the top of the East Bay Athletic League.