The Livermore High school softball team defeated Amador Valley High School 6-4 on March 24. The game was rescheduled from March 21 due to a rain out.
Livermore Sophomore outfielder Maggie Pyke went 2 for 2 and recorded an RBI. Cowboys’ Junior first baseman Anne Polaski batted 2 for 4 and stole three bases.
Amador put a run on the board first with a score in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Cowboys came back in the second and scored a run to tie, but the Dons took the lead back in the bottom of the second with a run to make it a 2-1 gameLivermore responded in the third inning, scoring two runs in a row to take a 3-2 game heading into the fourth inning.
The back and forth continued in the fifth inning when Amador tied the game at three with a run. In the top of the sixth inning, Livermore shifted the momentum as it scored three straight runs to take a 6-3 lead.
After crossing home plate once in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Dons needed two more runs to force extras or three to win the game. The Cowboys held strong in the seventh and escaped with a gusty win on the road.
Amador Valley dropped to 3-6 on the season with the loss. They will face California High School on the road on March 30.
Livermore improved to 5-2 on the season with the win. They will look to notch another victory on March 30 against San Ramon Valley on the road.