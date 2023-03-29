LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Livermore High school softball team defeated Amador Valley High School 6-4 on March 24. The game was rescheduled from March 21 due to a rain out.

Livermore Sophomore outfielder Maggie Pyke went 2 for 2 and recorded an RBI. Cowboys’ Junior first baseman Anne Polaski batted 2 for 4 and stole three bases.