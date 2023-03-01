The Livermore High School softball team defeated Newark Memorial High School 10-7 on Feb. 22. The Cowboys won their first game of the season with the victory.
Senior Kaitlyn Aguilar batted 3 for 4 and recorded two RBIs on the day. Freshman Laine Macosky batted 2 for 4 and also recorded 2 RBIs.
The Cowboys scored at least one run in the first five innings of the game. In the second inning, Livermore scored four consecutive runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
The Cougars fought their way back in the fifth inning as they scored five straight runs to cut the deficit to just 10-5 heading into the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars scored two runs to cut the Livermore lead to just three, but the Cowboys closed out the game.
Livermore records its first win of the season with the victory. They will face Freedom High School at home on March 3.