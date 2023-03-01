LOGO - Livermore High School Cowboys LHS

The Livermore High School softball team defeated Newark Memorial High School 10-7 on Feb. 22. The Cowboys won their first game of the season with the victory.

Senior Kaitlyn Aguilar batted 3 for 4 and recorded two RBIs on the day. Freshman Laine Macosky batted 2 for 4 and also recorded 2 RBIs.