LIVERMORE — The city council this week approved the 2021 Housing Element Annual Progress Report (APR), while also learning that there will be a 67% increase in housing unit requirements for the city.
In a report detailing the affordable housing projects underway in the city, Associate Planner Tricia Pontau explained that the Regional Housing Need Allocation (RHNA) is the framework for quantifying the housing need based on the state’s projection of population growth for each region. And Livermore’s RHNA for the upcoming 2023-2031 cycle will jump from 2,729 units in the current 2015-2022 cycle to 4,570 units, she reported.
“The city is not required to construct the housing, but we are required to show that there is enough land zoned for this amount of residential development in the city,” Pontau said.
She went on to note that the Housing Element is one of the mandated elements of general plans in California.
“Our Annual Progress Report — or what we call the APR — is a tool for tracking progress toward meeting the goals and objectives in the housing element,” she continued. “We count progress toward meeting our RHNA allocations through building permits issued for a project; not approving an entitlement but actually issuing building permits for a project.”
From 2015 through 2021, the City of Livermore has issued 2,206 building permits, which means 1,085 are remaining for the current RHNA cycle, according to the staff report.
“The city has met its RHNA targets for the above-moderate and moderate-income categories, so we don’t have any more units remaining in those,” Pontau stated. “Additional housing units that we build in those categories won’t count toward our RHNA numbers, but they do continue to provide housing supply in the city … The city has not met targets in the low- and very-low-income categories, and that's pretty typical for cities across the state. There are very few cities in the state that have met their RHNA numbers for the lower income levels.”
By April 1, the city is mandated by the state to submit the approved APR, which Pontau clarified is an interim report for the existing housing element — not to be confused with the update for the 2023-2031 Housing Element that must show accommodations for the new RHNA allocations of 4,570.
Mayor Bob Woerner raised the point that the California State Auditor had released an audit on the processing for determining RHNA numbers.
“The state auditor has put out a report showing that there are some improvements that are needed in that process,” said Woerner. “I would just recommend everybody read that.”
While cities across the state are working to comply with housing requirements, the process for determining the number of allocations has recently been brought into question.
In a March 17 emergency audit sent to the governor and other state officials, the California State Auditor concluded that the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) — which leads the RHNA process — lacks sufficient oversight and support. The auditor’s report further determined that the Department of Finance cannot ensure that it is providing the most appropriate information to HCD.
The audit reviewed three regions that conduct the RHNA process for their areas — the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (Santa Barbara Association), the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (Sacramento Council), and Amador County.
“In reviewing the needs assessments for three regions, we identified multiple areas in which HCD must improve its process,” wrote Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden. “For example, HCD does not satisfactorily review its needs assessments to ensure that staff accurately enter data when they calculate how much housing local governments must plan to build. As a result, HCD made errors that reduced its projected need for housing in two of the regions we reviewed. We also found that HCD could not demonstrate that it adequately considered all of the factors that state law requires, and it could not support its use of healthy housing vacancy rates. This insufficient oversight and lack of support for its considerations risks eroding public confidence that HCD is informing local governments of the appropriate amount of housing they will need.”
The audit stressed the importance of increasing public confidence in HCD’s needs assessment process to avoid litigation. Many Tri-Valley leaders have previously questioned this process. However, their complaints were that the allocations were too high.
Last year, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville appealed their 2023-2031 proposed housing allotments. Former Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho’s appeal stated that the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), which is overseen by HCD and charged with conducting the Bay Area’s RHNA process (including Alameda County), failed to adequately consider conditions affecting housing, such as water supply and availability of land. All four appeals were denied.
In response to Tilden’s audit and various recommendations to correct data entry errors, HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez wrote that the HCD is committed to continuous process improvement. However, in the footnote of Velasquez’s response, he indicated that the HCD could not yet provide public details on how it intends to establish a more formal process due to confidentiality provisions related to litigation.
To review ABAG’s 2023-2031 RHNA allocation report, visit bit.ly/Indy_RHNA.
To review the State Auditor’s emergency audit, visit bit.ly/Indy_Audit.
Council Approves New Election Districts
In other action during the March 28 Livermore City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the Elections code to update the district map. The decision made during the final redistricting public hearing follows the council’s March 14 selection of the Plan Cardinal (with some modifications from its original version) as the city’s voting district map. A second reading will now be placed on the agenda for the April 11 meeting.
To view the final plan, visit bit.ly/Indy_LivMap.