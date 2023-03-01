LOGO - City of Livermore

The Livermore City Council on Monday approved notifying Republic Services Vasco Road Landfill that the city wants to negotiate a long-term contract with the facility that has accepted the community’s refuse for seven decades.

The unanimous council vote concurred with a staff recommendation to alert Republic Services that the city wants to extend its soon-to-expire contract with the facility at 4001 N. Vasco Road for a year in order to come up with a deal that might last another 20 to 30 years.