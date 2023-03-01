The Livermore City Council on Monday approved notifying Republic Services Vasco Road Landfill that the city wants to negotiate a long-term contract with the facility that has accepted the community’s refuse for seven decades.
The unanimous council vote concurred with a staff recommendation to alert Republic Services that the city wants to extend its soon-to-expire contract with the facility at 4001 N. Vasco Road for a year in order to come up with a deal that might last another 20 to 30 years.
The move to give Republic Services the sole opportunity to negotiate a deal means the city will not solicit bids from other solid waste disposal facilities, including Waste Management’s Altamont Landfill in Livermore and other dumps in nearby counties.
“If directed to pursue sole source negotiations for a disposal agreement with the Vasco Landfill, it is expected that Livermore would continue to have the lowest price per ton for municipal solid waste disposal among all of the other jurisdictions served by the Vasco Landfill,” Judy Erlandson, the city’s interim assistant public works director, told the council.
“Republic Services is also committed to expand their construction and demolition sorting operation to increase the recovery of (recyclables),” Erlandson continued. “The site of the Vasco Landfill could also be a possible disaster debris staging location if the city of Livermore were to need debris storage after a severe event.”
Should a deal not be reached, the city would open up bids with other waste disposal companies. The latest contract with Republic Services approved by the Livermore City Council in 2002 is set to expire on Dec. 31.
Erlandson told the council that Republic Services must agree to the terms of the extension; the company has informed the city that it wants the one-year extension to include a 4.5% increase on its base rate of $20.24 per ton of solid waste the city sends there.
Erlandson said other companies, including Waste Connections’ Potrero Hills Landfill, could accommodate the city’s solid waste and might be interested in making a bid, but other facilities likely would be more expensive. Trash hauled longer distances must be on large trucks, she said.
“Other impacts of transferring waste to out-of-county landfills would be increased emissions, traffic congestion and additional fees,” Erlandson said. “If the Livermore sanitation facility on National Drive were to be used to transfer waste from small trucks to larger trucks, ratepayer-funded investments in infrastructure and equipment would be necessary. And current permits would need to be modified, which could take years to finalize. And impacts to the area around the facility, such as odors, litter, additional truck traffic, would all likely increase.”
City Councilmember Brittni Kiick said she agreed with the decision to extend negotiations with Republic Services to keep in line with the city’s Climate Action Plan. Kiick said she was surprised to see the lengthy distances of other landfills in the Bay Area.
“I understand that there is generally an equity issue where we want it to be fair that everyone can have an opportunity. However, to maintain our climate goals and to maintain the best rate that we promised, my personal thought is that we should do that one-year extension and continue with Republic Services. It just honestly seems silly to drive our trash farther away,” Kiick said.
Waste Connections owns Livermore’s trash hauler, Livermore Sanitation, which holds the contract for the pickup of solid waste, recyclables and compostable materials from residents’ curbs and trucking the solid waste to the Vasco Road site. That contract continues through 2030.
In other council business, the panel unanimously approved modifications to the city’s development code to require E-commerce distribution facilities to be located in the city’s heavily industrial district along with traditional warehouses and obtain Conditional Use Permits (CUP) to operate. The CUP will enable city leaders to review E-Commerce sites for traffic, noise and other issues.
The move comes following Amazon Logistics’ $66 million purchase of a 610,000-square-foot building at 400 Longfellow Court in 2019 to use as a delivery station, the last stop for packages before drivers drop them on porches.
The council also adjusted a decision in 2021 that allowed people working at home to have three clients on-site at one time from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Besides setting standards for what work could be done at home to avoid noise, dust and odor for neighbors, the decision required those working at home to annually renew a “home occupation permit” to do so. The council’s Monday night vote eliminates that annual requirement for people who do not have clients on-site.