LIVERMORE — Through the collaboration of elected officials, volunteers, nonprofit groups and police officers, many who once made up the City of Livermore’s homeless population are no longer homeless.
In a recent interview with The Independent, Councilmember Robert Carling said he often goes for ride-alongs with the city’s homeless liaison officers, Dave Martin and Andy Graycar. He reported that the encampment of people living in the creek north of Kohl’s and Walmart has dwindled from about 40 people to one. While there are other homeless individuals dispersed throughout town — 264 were counted in 2019 — the creek once represented a sizable portion of the unhoused.
Alameda County conducts its Point-in-Time (PIT) count every two years to capture the number of individuals experiencing homelessness. Figures from previous years showed Livermore’s homeless population rise from 243 in 2017 to 264 in 2019. San Leandro — placed in the same category as Livermore for its homeless count — jumped from 109 in 2017 to 418 in 2019. The Tri-Valley's other cities, however, represent a much smaller number of homeless. Dublin had 21 in 2017 and dropped to 8 in 2019, while Pleasanton went from 18 to 70 in the same years. A current estimate of homeless individuals in Livermore was unavailable at press time. However, city officials will soon attend an EveryOne Home virtual planning meeting on Oct. 25 for the next PIT count in January 2022.
“There’s still concern expressed by residents about the homeless in town, but I think the city in the last few years has made some real progress,” Carling said.
That progress has not included simply shuttling homeless people to other cities to appease complaining residents. Rather, Carling said it’s the result of various projects aimed at housing individuals — many of whom have always called Livermore home.
“The challenge is the mental illness of these folks,” Carling continued. “I mean, every one of the people that I met while out with the homeless liaison officers has some mental illness … A lot of this stems back to when the mental health funding from the state went away, and it goes back several decades.”
During an Oct. 11 city council meeting, Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts provided a brief update on the city’s work to help the homeless.
“Regionally, staff developed a response to a county solicitation for a city-sponsored Homekey project, providing housing for people experiencing homelessness,” Roberts said. “And we coordinated with the county and Crosswinds Church on the Goodness Village Project, providing 28 tiny home units for individuals experiencing homelessness — an extremely successful project that is now fully occupied at Crosswinds Church.”
Carling offered further details, noting that each unit at Goodness Village is intended to provide permanent shelter for one individual. With 28 units occupied, he noted that 19 of the residents are from Livermore, five are from Pleasanton, one is from Dublin and three are from Castro Valley.
“The three from Castro Valley do have some roots or connection to Livermore,” Carling said. “I know this has been a myth that most homeless people in the city are from outside Livermore, so I think it’s important to note again, the largest contingent out there in the tiny homes is from Livermore.”
Goodness Village Executive Director Kim Curtis, a clinical licensed social worker with over 16 years of experience, leads a team of 15 staff as they provide services and 24-hour on-site support for residents. She said in a press release that she strives to build a family-like community for those facing chronic homelessness.
“A majority of folks experiencing homelessness have also experienced trauma, especially that of loss or lack of family support,” Curtis said.
Residents must participate in the vocation program, which is designed to help them learn how to “invest back into the community through work, such as food service, construction, gardening, maintenance and more.”
Carling went on to detail the efforts underway in the city to house the homeless, including Vineyard 2.0 on North Livermore Avenue, where 24 units will be made available to the unhoused, along with complete wrap-around services. Chestnut Square Senior and Chestnut Square Family have together housed just under 20 homeless individuals.
Carling and Vice Mayor Trish Munro further recommended allocating the state Home Energy Assistance Program funds to hire a company called Block by Block to clean up after the homeless individuals still living on the streets. He noted that Block by Block also helps clean the showers used at Livermore’s Asbury United Methodist Church for its shower and laundry ministry — a program that allows homeless to bathe and wash their clothing.
Going forward, the city continues to seek qualified mental health clinicians to assist police officers reporting to mental health calls, Carling said.
“Most of the calls they get for mental health crises are in the early evening — in fact, 11 people accounted for over 400 calls in the first six months of the calendar year,” Carling said. “So the officers know pretty well the people who are most likely to call for mental health issues and roughly the time of day they’re going to call. The chief has decided that the (clinician) would be available in mid-afternoon into late evening hours.”
While Carling said the emails from residents complaining about homeless people have decreased recently, he wanted to remind the public that many of these individuals have misunderstood mental challenges.
“I think people need to realize the homeless are human beings and not to be discarded,” Carling concluded. “We need to do our best to care for them.”