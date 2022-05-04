Protestors gathered in Stockmen’s Park in Livermore on Tuesday, May 3, in response to the news of a leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court revealing a majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The event was organized by Livermore Indivisible.
Livermore Indivisible Organizes Protest
- Photo - Doug Jorgensen
- By Nathan Canilao
The Livermore High School softball team defeated the Amador Valley Dons 6-0 on April 28.
