On Tuesday, August 1, just after 7 p.m. Livermore Police made a traffic stop on a black Dodge Magnum for vehicle code violations near Arroyo Road and Robertson Park.
While searching the vehicle, police found a prescription bottle of morphine containing 42 pills that were not prescribed to the sole occupant of the vehicle, the driver.
Police also located a lockbox. K9 Max sniffed the lockbox and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. Inside the lockbox, police found a large amount of bags, a scale, two scoopers, and 190 oxycodone pills in a single press bag.
Police arrested 39-year-old Matthew Sedra of Livermore for numerous drug charges including the selling or transporting of a controlled substance.