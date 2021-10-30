For much of the past decade, researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have been designing optical components for the world’s newest ground-based observatory in northern Chile while their industrial partners have fabricated the components.
Now, with the shipment of the last of six optical filters for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s 3,200-megapixel digital camera to the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC) National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, which is managing the overall project, the researchers have finished their work.
The Legacy Survey of Space and Time Camera (LSSTCam) is expected to begin searching the southern sky in 2024. The Rubin Observatory, under construction on an 8,800-foot peak in the Andes Mountains, will consist of an integrated system that combines an 8.4-meter primary mirror, the world’s largest digital camera and a complex data processing system.
The telescope will take digital images of the entire visible southern sky every few nights and is expected to reveal unprecedented details of the universe.
Over a 10-year period, the telescope is expected to detect about 20 billion galaxies and help researchers better understand dark matter and dark energy, which make up 95% of the universe, but whose makeup remains unknown. It will also study the formation of galaxies, track potentially hazardous asteroids, and observe exploding stars.
“We’re all very excited,” said LLNL engineer Vincent Riot, who has been the Rubin LSSTCam manager for the past four years, while working at Livermore and at SLAC on special assignment.
“The optical lenses and filters have been a long time in the making,” Riot added. “This project has been under way for about 10 years. Now, we’ll soon see the integration of all of the camera’s components as part of the telescope’s commissioning.”
Thales Space SESO in southern France fabricated the six optical filters between 2016 and 2020, using raw materials from New York State.
After the optical glass filters were shaped and polished, they were shipped to Materion, a specialty materials company in Massachusetts, which applied the coatings that allow each filter to transmit light from a different segment of the electromagnetic spectrum, progressing throughout the entire visible range and moving from the near ultraviolet to the near-infrared.
Justin Wolfe, an LLNL optical engineer and the LSSTCam optics subsystems manager, said coating the 30-inch diameter LSSTCam optical filters was especially challenging because the irreversible coating process required uniformity within about two percent.
“It’s one thing to have uniformity over two inches,” Wolfe said. “It’s another to have it over 30 inches.”
Once Materion finished coating the filters earlier this year, they were shipped to LLNL to be placed into lab-designed mechanical mounts at the National Ignition Facility optical assembly building.
The LSSTCam will use the largest high-performance optical lens ever fabricated at 5.1 feet in diameter.
That lens, which was listed in the latest edition of Guinness World Records, and its two companion lenses, were fabricated between 2014 and 2019 by Colorado-based Ball Aerospace and a subcontractor, Tucson-based Arizona Optical Systems.
They were shipped from LLNL to the observatory in Chile in 2019.
Financial support for the observatory, which is expected to cost close to $500 million, has come from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and the LSST Corporation.
The observatory will be managed by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy.