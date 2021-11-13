The Livermore Lab Foundation has established an endowment to fund neuro-disease research in honor of a former Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) employee, William B. Shuler, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.
Shuler, 81, died in March after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross U.S. 101 in Port Angeles, Washington. He worked at LLNL from 1968 until his retirement in 1997.
The foundation, created in 2016 to encourage philanthropic support of research at LLNL, said the William B. Shuler Fund for Neurodegenerative Research would provide dedicated resources for the lab’s study of neurodegenerative diseases.
“The Livermore Lab Foundation is proud to be partnering with the great minds at LLNL to accelerate collective efforts to diagnose, understand and treat neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” according to an announcement on the foundation’s website.
The foundation said initial funding for the endowment came from Shuler’s sister, Leslie Shuler Blain.
The foundation recently funded a pilot project at LLNL to apply multimodal machine learning to identifying ALS risk factors.
Last year, LLNL also announced the development of a “brain-on-a-chip” device to record the neural activity in brain cell cultures, which researchers said could lead to advancements better understanding the brain, including neurological diseases.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3wrVHlS.