Students in Joey Rodriguez’s science class at Livermore High School, are learning about carbon footprints and combating climate change, thanks to the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF). The world-renowned organization has created a Carbon Cleanup Initiative educational tool kit for use in high school classrooms. The curriculum is currently being tested by 30 teachers across the state, including one at Livermore High School.
The “plug and play” program allows teachers to focus on the science of carbon neutrality, and capture and storage while giving students the tools to create solutions to the problems facing scientists today.
Rodriguez has implemented the tool kit in his classroom and said his students are getting a chance to learn how climate change is affecting the Livermore community and the rest of the region using real world applications and examples.
“The curriculum is interactive,” Rodriguez said. “That, and the real science and raw data that was provided, that was important to me. I’ve noticed the students get excited when material is relatable, when it is applicable and when they are doing real science … and the variety of teaching strategies rolled into one program keeps everyone engaged.”
Rodriguez said he initially agreed to be part of the pilot program because the LLF’s curriculum hit his three targets – it was local, it was easy to implement and he was passionate about the subject content.
Sally Allen, executive director of the LLF, said the project was funded by a grant from the Clean and Sustainable Energy (CASE) Fund, which recognized that while much of the technology needed to obtain carbon neutrality was not new, it is new to many people outside the world of science.
“Because of this, the grant was to focus on the outreach and materials that could be built to get a broader understanding of what it was and what California’s goals are around this,” Allen said, adding the lab began its research with public outreach to gauge what the general understanding of carbon neutrality was. “Very early on, we recognized that the classrooms, particularly high schoolers, were our goal. The more we could share this information with them and translate this science for that audience, the more we would quickly be able to reach as many folks as possible throughout the state.”
With this goal in mind, the foundation collaborated with scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and educators from the San Joaquin County Office of Education to craft an interactive curriculum aligned with Next Generation Science Standards that would not only explain the issues associated with climate change, but offer solutions to fix them.
“This was an opportunity to take this ground breaking science from the lab and make it accessible and available to a very wide audience to help advance California’s broader goals,” said Allen. “It is a good example of how we want the foundation to work: the lab does the science, and we help communicate that and provide a bridge to the community.”
Livermore High School Principal Helen Gladden said she was pleased to have a member of her team partner with the foundation to bring the climate education toolkit to her school.
“The lessons focus on reducing carbon dioxide to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045,” said Gladden. “Students may receive up to 14 hours of learning. Also, Mr. Rodriguez will have the opportunity to participate in LLNL's Teacher Research Academy in Summer 2022. We are grateful to the Livermore Lab Foundation for this wonderful opportunity.”
The Livermore Lab Foundation was begun in 2016 as a nonprofit dedicated to advancing science and inspiring next generation scientists and engineers by fostering the development of transformative technologies.
For more information on the LLF, visit livermorelabfoundation.org.