Anantha Krishnan and Charlene Zettel have been elected to the board of directors for the Livermore Lab Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports scientific research, technological innovation, and educational opportunities at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
Krishnan is currently senior vice president for the Energy Group at General Atomics, a San Diego-based leader in fusion energy research. He was previously LLNL’s associate laboratory director for engineering.
Krishnan, who has a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also worked for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where he was awarded the Medal for Exceptional Public Service in 2005.
Zettel is a former California State Assembly member, representing the 75th District from 1998-2002. She was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009. As a regent, she also represented the University of California on the Board of Governors for Lawrence Livermore National Security, the agency that manages of LLNL. Her 12-year term as a regent ended in March.
Zettel also served as chief executive officer for Donate Life California, the state-authorized nonprofit that administers California’s organ and tissue donor registry, from 2011-2016. She is also a former interim CEO for the San Diego/Imperial Counties Region of the American Red Cross, and now serves as chair of the American Red Cross Board of Directors. Zettel is also a former board member for the Poway Unified School District.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry.