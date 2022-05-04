LIVERMORE — The city and scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) are joining forces to create strategies they hope will eliminate the city’s carbon emissions by 2045.
City and lab officials announced Monday that they have signed a non-binding partnership agreement — a “Memorandum of Understanding” — to help form a Climate Action Plan by this summer to work toward carbon neutrality in the city.
“The opportunity to apply these initiatives right here at home is really important to us,” LLNL Director Kim Budil said. “We’re pleased to partner with our local community on projects that will help them adapt and become resilient when it comes to climate change.”
Roger Aines, LLNL’s energy program chief scientist, said the pairing can focus on three specific climate change technologies: Reducing carbon released into the air from biomass at the sewage treatment plant in north Livermore; planting natural grasses that keep carbon in the soil; and creating power microgrids to ensure electricity remains online during outages.
“We have a pretty big technology development program aiming at ways to clean up the atmosphere,” Aines said, referring to the removal of carbon dioxide from the air.
Technology can separate carbon dioxide from methane produced during the sewage treatment process and create a way to make use of the discarded methane gas, which currently burns off in a flare.
“There is an opportunity there to capture that methane and use it,” Aines said.
Carbon farming would involve replacing large turf lawns with grasses and plants native to California that not only use less water, but return carbon to the soil.
Livermore Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno, a former LLNL scientist who previously encouraged the partnership, explained that this could involve replacing large swaths of grass on city land and urging residents to do the same at home. She said she hopes “carbon farming” can begin this year.
“We can make a real difference, and we can hopefully encourage people in our community to do the things we are doing,” Bonanno said.
Aines added that working on microgrids would create systems to isolate solar power to keep emergency operations functioning if PG&E has an outage. A microgrid would allow emergency operations to be run with solar energy instead of generators run with fuel.
“We do design work on how to build these things, particularly for emergency services support for the government and the military,” Aines said.
The city is currently working on a climate plan to be finished this summer. The goal is to meet targets set by the state government, including the governor’s mandate to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and maintain net negative emissions thereafter.
LLNL also has published a report “Getting to Neutral: Options for Negative Carbon Emissions in California,” which includes strategies and technologies that could be utilized.
Bonanno said she believes everyone in Livermore is determined to make a climate action plan that works and engages the residents. She shared that she wants the community to become more involved and “become better stewards of the environment.”
Bonanno explained that the laboratory has technology and ideas, and the city has land, facilities and infrastructure to put them to use on a fairly large scale.
”Everybody wins if the city can show it’s serious about climate action,” she said.
Aines said scientists are “excited to be able to work locally.”
“We all work in Livermore,” he said. “We love the city, and we’d like to see it be a central part of the energy transition. This is a great chance to do that.”