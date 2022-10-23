The Livermore Public Library will offer a variety of children’s early learning classes beginning Monday, Oct. 31, and running through the end of February. The early learning classes are free of charge, although some require registration.
Sing and Learn Babies – For infants up to 12 months and their caregivers, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. The program includes songs, action rhymes, and playtime.
Music and Movement – Designed for those 1 to 5, although all ages are welcome, the program includes songs and activities that help build motor and social skills, encourage language development, and increase independence in young children. The program will be taught from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at the Civic Center Library. It will also be available from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Thursdays at Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., and Wednesdays and Fridays at the Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave. Classes at the Rincon Library will be held outside, weather permitting.
Sensory Storytime for Children with Special Needs – Designed to be an interactive, sensory-friendly program for children with special needs, the classes will include visuals, preschool-level stories, and multi-sensory activities. The Saturday classes will be held 11 a.m. at the Civic Center on Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 24, and Feb. 11. Registration is required. To register, call 925-373-5505.