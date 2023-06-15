LOGO - Livermore Public Library

The Livermore Public Library will host a free workshop at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 25, designed to help immigrants learn how to embrace their native culture while integrating into the U.S.

The interactive workshop at the Civic Center Library will be led by Livermore resident Senait Mesfin Piccigallo, author of the 2021 book, “You’re in America – Now What?”