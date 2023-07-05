The Livermore Little League 10–12-year-old all-star team reached the finals of its California District 57 division before falling 3-1 to San Ramon host Bollinger Canyon on Sunday in the second championship game.

Livermore, which advanced out of the consolation bracket, forced a second championship game with an impressive 3-0 victory over host Bollinger Canyon in the first championship game on Saturday. Bollinger Canyon, the winner’s bracket champion, had to be beaten twice in order to not win the championship.