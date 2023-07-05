The Livermore Little League 10–12-year-old all-star team reached the finals of its California District 57 division before falling 3-1 to San Ramon host Bollinger Canyon on Sunday in the second championship game.
Livermore, which advanced out of the consolation bracket, forced a second championship game with an impressive 3-0 victory over host Bollinger Canyon in the first championship game on Saturday. Bollinger Canyon, the winner’s bracket champion, had to be beaten twice in order to not win the championship.
Bollinger Canyon sent Livermore into the consolation bracket on June 28 with a 2-0 victory, allowing Livermore just one hit. But Livermore turned the tables Saturday at Memorial Park in San Ramon.
“We played great. We made big plays in big moments,” said Livermore manager Corrigan Willis, who is also the head coach at Granada High School. Livermore High School head coach David Perotti is also an assistant coach for this Livermore all-star team; both Willis and Perotti have sons who play on the team.
Livermore was outstanding defensively on Saturday. The team got out of a bases-loaded, no out situation in the first inning and a bases-loaded, two-outs scenario in the third inning without allowing a run. In that third inning, Livermore turned a 5-4-3 double play.
“Our defense is great,” Willis said. “We work on it a ton at practice, too. … paid off, for sure.”
Livermore pitchers Jack Wilhite and Johnny Lee combined for a six-hitter. Wilhite struck out five, walked four and allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Johnny Lee finished up the six-inning game with 2 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with a walk and three strikeouts, including the last two batters of the game.
It was a pitcher’s duel, as Bollinger Canyon starter Jay Murai allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Reliever Dylan Crawford retired the only two batters he faced.
Livermore broke up the scoreless game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Lee hit the first pitch of the inning to left field for a single. After a walk to Wilhite and a beautiful sacrifice bunt by Rhett Bystrom, Lee beat a throw home on a grounder by Will Backers for the eventual winning run of the game.
Lucas Boosahda followed with a line-drive RBI single to right field for a 2-0 Livermore lead. The final run of the game was provided emphatically by Wilhite, who smashed a solo home run over the left-field fence in the sixth inning.
The game on Saturday was played in blazing conditions: the temperature was 94 degrees at the noon start, and rose to 97 by the end of the game.
With its victory Sunday, Bollinger Canyon qualified for the California Section 3 tournament this month.