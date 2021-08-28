LIV - Ribbon Cutting SA.JPG
Aly Brown

Surrounded by local and regional officials, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the Chestnut Square Family Housing complex, Friday, Aug. 20. The mixed-income, intergenerational community is located at 1665 Chestnut St., in Livermore. Chestnut Square boasts 42 affordable rental apartments. Of those 42 units, 10 are set aside for formerly homeless households. (Photo courtesy of MidPen Housing)