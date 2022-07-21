LIVERMORE — A resilient local economy, healthy city coffers and burgeoning residential growth were among the touchstones of Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner's State of the City address on Thursday, July 14 at the Robert Livermore Community Center.
The Wine Country Luncheon, hosted by the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, drew over 200 local officials, business owners and area educators to the first in-person city presentation since 2020.
"The bottom line is our city is doing really well," said Woerner as he outlined specific topics at the beginning of his PowerPoint presentation.
With a robust $63 million in reserves and an expected additional $2 million next year following the funding of the I Street garage which just opened, Woerner said "We're in good shape to weather the next economic downturn and well-positioned to start the L Street garage this fall."
Among the ongoing housing projects mentioned were the Vineyard 2.0 housing development a supportive housing and homeless services project, the Avance apartment complex for adults with disabilities and the Legacy at Livermore project currently in development on the corner of First and South L streets. He also highlighted the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan project which was recently approved by the planning commission and will meet 50% of the city's regional housing needs allocation commitment with 1,000 affordable housing units.
Eden Housing, the controversial affordable housing project in downtown, was also addressed by Woerner.
“I think most everyone is familiar with what's going on there, or maybe not going on there," Woerner said of the site located on the corner of Railroad Avenue and L Street. "Unfortunately, there is a lot of false information being spread along with very divisive rhetoric and frivolous but nonetheless damaging legal actions … The key legislative (policy) decisions were made many years ago and are no longer referendable. All the environmental clearances are being signed off on by the relevant regulators. The frivolous lawsuits are needlessly delaying this essentially shovel-ready project
The community group Save Livermore Downtown filed a lawsuit that would enable the 130-unit Eden Housing development to be moved to a nearby location, or one of the council’s choosing. The site opened up in the center of town could be used for a park. Although their lawsuit was denied, the group has filed its case with the Court of Appeal.
Woerner also talked about Livermore's economy, saying it “has bounced back impressively from the Covid-19 pandemic.” He cited the planned-for addition of a new boutique hotel on the southeast corner of Livermore Avenue and Railroad Avenue as a welcome addition to downtown’s hospitality businesses. Woerner also praised the Madden family’s new retail and restaurant endeavors as part of Blacksmith Square’s expansion project as another meaningful addition to downtown. Other incoming businesses include Extreme Pizza, Bubb's Bagels, Charming Fig, and Sons of Liberty.
Daybreak Labs, a startup incubator cofounded in 2011 by the City of Livermore along with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, will focus on providing research and development facilities for life sciences and tech companies.
Woerner said the city’s continued commitment to award-winning schools and ongoing support for the area’s wineries, emergency services, the arts and recreation makes Livermore now and, in the future, “A great place to live, work and play.”