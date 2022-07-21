LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE — A resilient local economy, healthy city coffers and burgeoning residential growth were among the touchstones of Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner's State of the City address on Thursday, July 14 at the Robert Livermore Community Center.

The Wine Country Luncheon, hosted by the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, drew over 200 local officials, business owners and area educators to the first in-person city presentation since 2020. 