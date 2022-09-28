Livermore Municipal Airport Building LMA LVK
Photo courtesy of lightspeedaviation.com

LIVERMORE — Livermore Municipal Airport has been a fixture in town since it was a patch of dirt intended for emergency landings of commercial flights back in the early days of air service.

Today, the two-runway airport handles in the neighborhood of 146,000 operations annually, is home to more than 400 aircraft and boasts about the same number of hangars for local pilots and businesses.