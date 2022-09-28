LIVERMORE — Livermore Municipal Airport has been a fixture in town since it was a patch of dirt intended for emergency landings of commercial flights back in the early days of air service.
Today, the two-runway airport handles in the neighborhood of 146,000 operations annually, is home to more than 400 aircraft and boasts about the same number of hangars for local pilots and businesses.
Of those, only 18 are considered large executive hangars, all owned and leased out by the city. A waitlist currently has 14 individuals and businesses hoping to get the next hangar that opens up.
How the city has been awarding leases for these hangars over the past few years has raised questions about the airport’s waitlist policy and the appearance of political clout influencing the outcome.
One waitlist applicant, XL Aviation sued the city last year, alleging that the policy was arbitrary and capricious. Details of a settlement have never been released.
According to Airport Manager Sean Moran, now, changes are coming that should make the hangar leasing process more fair and bring the decision-making process into line with the state’s other regional airports.
Competition for the executive hangars is strong because the size ideally suits a variety of aviation businesses and aircraft, he explained. And hangar vacancies rarely arise.
“Once you get a hangar of that size, you kind of hold on to it for as long as you can,” Moran said. “Industry-wide, especially in the Bay Area region, there’s a big demand for 60-by-60, box-hangar size aircraft. It’s kind of like ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ — it’s just right.”
The hangars provide, beyond mere shelter for aircraft, essential bases of operation for aviation businesses, such as flight training and aircraft maintenance — bases without which these businesses could not operate. And at just $1,897 per month, leaseholders enjoy a clear financial advantage over airport businesses without city leases.
While comparable airports tend to use a simple first-come, first-serve queue when awarding hangar leases, Livermore scores applicants on a 13-point scale that reflects, at the Airport Manager’s discretion, how well the applicant will bring “revenue and business to the airport and to the community,” according to a 2010 policy statement from the city.
Over the years, critics have complained that the system is not objective. At issue is an Airport Commission rule that says no more than three hangars can be leased to any single individual or company and its affiliated entities. Yet one leaseholder now has five of the city’s hangars under two companies.
“The point system was put in place to assess the needs of the hangar based on the applicant,” explained Moran, who became Airport Manager in August 2021.
Moran, however, agreed with critics that the system is problematic.
“I don’t see anything that works well on the points-scoring policy,” he said. “It doesn’t meet any industry standards. … It puts in a lot of subjectivity for the Airport Manager, the representative or designee, when they’re evaluating the use for a hangar.”
Pete Sandhu, who will mark his sixth year on the hangar waitlist in January, appealed his waitlist position’s scoring in 2020 and called into question the subjective aspects of the airport’s prioritization system, which has stretched the average hangar wait time to over eight years.
A Question of Affiliation
While Sandhu declined interview requests for this story, he argued at an Oct. 19, 2020, Airport Commission meeting that the commission penalized the score for his company, Five Rivers Flight Training, because of its affiliation with Five Rivers Aviation, another company owned by Sandhu that had built its own additional hangars.
The waitlist policy for city-owned hangars specifies a three-hangar limit for an applicant, “including affiliates.” However, Sandhu in 2020 argued that in his case, the affiliation with his Five Rivers Aviation was not relevant, because he owned that facility; he was not leasing it from the city. He also noted the policy doesn’t define what is meant by “affiliate.”
In contrast to the definition of “affiliation” applied to Sandhu’s business, the Airport Commission allowed another hangar tenant, Attitude Aviation, to keep three executive hangar leases, the maximum number, as well as a fourth larger hangar.
In addition, its sole owner, Sam Rivinius, owned another airport company, J & R Electronics, which also leased a hangar. The total number of Rivinius’s current hangar leases is five.
“How is it that one individual can have multiple corporations yet claim there is no affiliation when the appeals are made by the same individual with the same letterhead on behalf of each corporation?” asked one commenter, according to the meeting minutes.
At the meeting, Assistant City Attorney Tara Mazzanti declined to advise how the commission should apply the term.
“Affiliate is not a legally defined term, and the common meaning will have to be applied,” she said, according to the meeting minutes.
Last year, City Attorney Jason Alcala was asked why an owner of multiple companies wouldn’t be considered an affiliate of all them. “The determination whether the businesses are affiliated is an administrative decision,” Alcala said.
The focus on “affiliation” arose out of the new three-hangar limit that took effect in September 2020 and caused several tenants to relinquish executive hangars.
According to an email exchange between then Airport Manager David Decoteau and Judy Shezifi, Attitude representative and wife of then Commission Chair Alex Shezifi, Attitude held six executive hangars prior to the new policy, then ceded three of those following its enactment.
Another Attitude hangar is allowed, a fourth, because the Airport Commission’s policy does not apply to the airport’s larger commercial hangars, according to Angela Hescher, airport administrative technician.
Possible Conflicts of Interest
Although not related to the waitlist policy, the city had previously questioned the financial tie between Attitude Aviation, the Shezifi family, and the Airport Commission, whose five members are appointed by the City Council.
Two years earlier, Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala asked the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) about Alex Shezifi’s ability to render a decision on another issue affecting Attitude — a request to install a smaller-than-standard fuel storage tank at Attitude.
The FPPC, in response, concluded that Shezifi’s source-of-income interest, through his wife, constituted a disqualifying conflict of interest, and Shezifi recused himself from that discussion.