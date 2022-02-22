Brandon Cardwell, who has led the i-GATE Innovation Hub since 2014, has been named director of economic development for the City of Livermore.
Cardwell, who graduated from Granada High School in Livermore and received a bachelor’s degree in government from California State University, Sacramento, joined the city in 2006 and worked with the city’s economic development team on tourism, land-use planning, technology, and special events.
As executive director of i-GATE, an independent nonprofit organization formed by Livermore and other Alameda County municipalities, along with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, Cardwell oversaw development of the Daybreak Labs startup incubator and the Startup Tri-Valley ecosystem development initiative.
He has also continued to work on city land-use projects, including the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan and The Well at Sunset.
“I am thrilled to promote Brandon to this leadership role,” said City Manager Marc Roberts. “He has contributed significantly to the city organization and to the community in his many years of service here. Brandon is a collaborative team member, brings a unique wealth of knowledge to this department and has demonstrated the skills required to succeed in this role.”