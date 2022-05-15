For the second consecutive year, Winds of Change, a magazine published by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), has named Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) one of the Top 50 STEM Workplaces for Indigenous professionals.
According to Winds of Change, the organizations on its Top 50 list are recognized as leaders committed to creating a better workplace by advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
“We are committed to creating a culture where everyone feels welcome and valued,” said Tony Baylis, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at LLNL.
“There is value in building strategic relationships like the one we have with AISES,” Baylis added. “LLNL wants to ensure that individuals in our Native American community understand the vast opportunities available to them in STEM at the laboratory while also bringing their traditions and cultural backgrounds into a workplace that honors and celebrates their contributions to our mission.”