The Livermore Phantom lacrosse club is one of the oldest lacrosse teams in the Tri-Valley. They are a fast growing club and plan to expand their reach to introduce more youth to the sport of Lacrosse.
"Livermore Phantom Lacrosse is entering our 17th year. Our goal is to inspire, motivate and train boys and girls to be the best that they can be, have fun, and learn the great game of lacrosse, so they can play in high school, college, and beyond,” said Phantom Boys Coordinator Ken Arizpe.
When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, the program was almost entirely shut down due to state mandates. But the coaches and program directors wanted to ensure that the players within the program got the skills they needed to continue to play lacrosse.
Getting players back on the field was the program’s main priority. They made sure to follow protocols in order to get the kids back to practice and games in a safe manner.
The program’s main mission is to expand its reach to more youth in Livermore.
“The biggest challenge we have is to just get kids exposed to the game,” said Arizpe. “We just want to let kids know that we have a top ranked program with the best coaches and the best kids right here in Livermore.”
Another hurdle with growing the game has been the cost of equipment for players. Fortunately, Phantom Lacrosse offers scholarships to players who cannot afford to buy equipment for themselves. According to the Phantom Lacrosse website, the program can waive anywhere from 25-75 percent of fees with scholarships.
The program’s overall goal is to get kids in the game. Arizpe and his staff are hoping to teach kids the game of lacrosse and watch them play at higher levels in high school and college.
“We really want to teach kids to work hard and have fun,” said Arizpe.
