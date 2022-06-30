LIVERMORE — On June 21, the planning commission gave their support for a a draft supplemental environmental impact report (EIR) for the construction of a South Livermore Valley sewer line. The sewer line project intends to provide sewer service beyond the city’s boundaries to help address groundwater issues from current septic systems and help revitalize the South Livermore wine region, according to the staff report.
“Initially, when we adopted the (South Livermore Valley Area Plan), which I think was about 1990, there was a requirement that vineyards be planted.” said Stein. “Those are now getting to the end of life and we need to have some way of encouraging further expansion and replantings.”
Last November, the city council directed staff to prepare a ballot initiative that would amend the South Livermore Valley Urban Growth Boundary General Plan to allow for the extension of sanitary sewer lines beyond the Urban Growth Boundary.
“This is one way to make sure that the economy is there, that the infrastructure is there, that that continues to flourish,” said Planning Commission Chair Steven Dunbar.
The project would construct approximately 5 miles of new sewer line, with the first phase along Tesla Road, Buena Vista Avenue and Greenville Road.
Livermore senior planner Andy Ross said that the design and construction would begin, at the earliest, in 2025.
Staff plans to present revised initiative language and the supplemental EIR to city council in July.
At the same meeting, the planning commission provided comments on land-use options for the city’s coming general plan update, focusing on the areas around Southfront and Vasco roads, East Avenue and Vasco Road, Laughlin Road and Las Positas Court in Livermore.
The updated plan will succeed the city’s current general plan adopted in 2004, and serve as the city’s “policy for growth, land use, sustainability and resource and open space conservation” through 2045, according to the staff report.
While feedback touched on city character and public transit, the commission did not pass any resolutions at the meeting, as it strove only to validate the range of available options for future discussion.
The land-use project team expects to continue gathering input through spring 2023.
“We’re pouring cement,” said Commissioner Jacob Anderson. “We’re here to make sure we’re headed in the right direction, that we have plenty of opportunities to make changes, if we have to, down the road. The cement is not dry yet — not even close.”
Several commissioners mentioned neighborhood commercial areas, where groups of small businesses service adjacent residential neighborhoods, as a defining characteristic of the city. They noted, however, that preservation of them could be challenging during the city’s next 20 years of expansion.
“One thing that’s very apparent if you drive through Livermore, bike through Livermore, (is) there are little pockets of current neighborhood commercial (businesses) that just aren’t able to survive because they don’t have enough population around them,” said Commissioner Evan Branning. “Everyone loves neighborhood commercial, but it is not always viable.”
The influence of public transit on land uses was also part of the commission’s discussions.
Commissioner John Stein, referencing his prior experience with Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), cautioned the project team against treating the Valley Link rail project as a foregone conclusion.
“When I came here 50 years ago, we were told BART would be here in five years,” he said. “Now, the statement is that Valley Link will be here in five years. Fifty years on, BART is not here, and it may be 30 or 50 years before Valley Link is completed … We don’t really understand the risks of creating a transit-oriented development without transit.”
Valley Link — a 42-mile, seven-station passenger rail project currently seeking funding — plans to connect the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station with the Lathrop ACE station in San Joaquin County.
The commission also echoed prior land-use feedback from the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC), including the desire to limit high-density residential areas immediately adjacent to I-580 in the interest of reducing residents’ exposure to pollution and noise, and to protect scenic corridors.
More generally, a GPAC memorandum stated, “Maintaining Livermore’s quality of life is paramount and recognizing that what creates a high quality of life for Livermore residents may vary based on age, income and personal interests, but some shared aspects include access to parks and green spaces, opportunities to get around without driving, and housing that is affordable.”
Next spring, the land-use project team will consolidate the commission’s and GPAC’s input with further feedback from the community and the city council to produce preferred scenarios for each focus area and later integrate these into the city’s general plan.