LIVERMORE — The Livermore Planning Commission on May 24, unanimously approved an updated plan to develop a four-story, 133-unit hotel with nearby valet parking in the city’s downtown core.
On a 5-0 vote, the commissioners determined the plan for the hotel on the southeast corner of Railroad and South Livermore avenues met the requirements of the city’s Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) environmental impact reports, followed its architectural design and was exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
“As has been said before, we don't decide whether something should be built; we decide whether something can be built, whether it follows the guidelines,” Planning Commission Chair Steven Dunbar said.
“I think it's going to be a great development, but I also think generically, it meets all the regulations and that's what we're here to do.”
Although favoring a downtown hotel project, Save Livermore Downtown, a community organization, raised the point that the hotel’s planned valet parking site on the corner of K Street and Railroad Avenue is not consistent with the DSP. The group encouraged the panel to postpone its approval “until suitably located parking is identified.”
“SLD continues to support the development of a hotel in downtown Livermore and recognizes that the city and its voters realize the benefits the hotel will bring to downtown Livermore,” SLD attorney Winston Stromberg wrote in a letter to the commission. “However, SLD remains concerned by the fact that the project’s use of the 2080 Railroad Ave. parcel for off-site parking is inconsistent with the DSP and applicable planning and zoning rules.”
Stromberg said SLD would like city staff to work with the developer, Davis-based Presidio, to find another parking location.
Development of a hotel has long been on the wish list for Livermore residents and business owners who believe a hotel can serve as the centerpiece for the downtown, providing much-needed lodging for a region hoping to electrify its wine tourism industry.
City officials hope the hotel will complete development of the Livermore Valley Center, bringing new investment to downtown Livermore, contributing to the area’s revitalization with the Bankhead Theater, Livermore Cinema and other commercial projects.
Presidio proposed its hotel plan six years ago, receiving city council approvals for the project in 2016 and 2018.
A debate, however, ignited over whether the hotel should be located on the east side of Livermore Avenue near the Bankhead Theater or the west side adjacent to an open park.
Community groups opposed to the location obtained enough signatures to place the issue on the March 2020 ballot as Measure P. Voters approved the measure to allow the hotel to be built on the east side by a 2-1 vote.
The project will include 25 public surface parking stalls, including 13 for the disabled, to be constructed between the hotel and the Bankhead Theater. The original plan placed the hotel atop underground parking with 120 spaces.
However, according to a city report written by Associate Planner Tricia Pontau, the project’s delays and increased costs made underground parking no longer feasible for Presidio. In January, the city council approved a plan to loan $1.9 million to the company to buy a 33,600-square-foot parcel formerly used by a pool supply business for valet parking.
The loan, officially made to Presidio’s 2205 Railroad Ave. LLC, must be paid back in a lump sum at 3.5% interest when the hotel opens by 2025.
SLD opposed the parking plan during that January meeting, but the council voted unanimously in favor of it.
In his letter to the planning commission, Stromberg argued that the valet lot about a tenth-of-a-mile away from the hotel did not qualify as “on-site” parking as required by the DSP. He also contended that DSP required parking to be within the downtown core and, while the hotel was within that designation, the parking lot was not.
“Because the 2080 Railroad Ave. site is outside of the downtown core, the project is inconsistent with the specific plan, in that it would allow off-site parking for the hotel in an unlawful location,” Stromberg wrote.
The attorney disagreed with a staff report conclusion that valet parking is a type of on-site parking.
During the planning commission meeting, Kimberly Cilley, Livermore’s senior assistant city attorney, disputed Stromberg’s contentions. Cilley said the valet parking plan met DSP’s downtown core provision because drivers would be bringing and picking up their vehicles at the hotel. She added that an EIR included a measure “that the city has long-contemplated valet parking as a way to satisfy the Downtown Specific Plan parking requirement.”
The panel made some suggestions for minor improvements for bicycle parking and crosswalks, but otherwise approved the hotel plan.
“I didn't go to law school … but I do believe the Assistant City Attorney,” Commissioner John Stein said. “I believe we can make all the findings necessary for this project.”