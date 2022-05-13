LOGO - City of Livermore

The planning commission hearing set for May 17  to consider revisions to the plans for a previously approved four-story, 133-room hotel on the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue and South Livermore Avenue has been changed to May. 24. The revised plans include site plan changes to remove an underground parking garage. The project includes on-site parking including surface parking with public ADA accessible stalls and valet parking, a new public street, new street frontage improvements, storm water treatments, and landscaping. Parking will also be available off-site. To view the agenda, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Commission. For more information, call 925-960-4450.