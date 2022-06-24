The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and its firefighters’ union recently reached agreement on a new contract that includes a 13% wage increase spread over the next 3 1/2 years.
Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1974 ratified the agreement on June 18, following mediation hearings in late May. The Pleasanton and Livermore city councils are expected to review the contracts at their respective meetings next week.
“We are proud of our firefighters and the services they provide to our communities,” said City Manager Marianna Marysheva. “Under the leadership of Chief (Joe) Testa, we look forward to the future of the department and a positive and productive partnership with our firefighters to continue to provide the exceptional services our communities so richly deserve.”
In a June 3 Facebook post, the union announced post a tentative agreement had been reached and would be sent to its membership for a vote.
“We are truly humbled and thankful for our communities, families and members for being by our side and helping us in our fight for a fair contract,” the union said. “We could not have done it without you.”
Joe McThorn, president of the local that represents 108 LPFD firefighters, has not responded to emails and a phone message.
The contract agreement comes nearly four months after IAFF Local 1974 officials had declared an impasse in eight months of negotiations with the cities’ representatives. By then, firefighters had already worked four months without a contract.
At the time, city officials said union negotiators had rejected a 12.5% pay increase for firefighter-paramedics and a 10.5% general wage increase for all other LPFD employees during a 3 1/2-year contract. The union wanted increased pay for firefighter-paramedics who were promoted to the rank of engineer, so they had incentive to remain paramedics.
In late May, the parties went before a neutral mediator, which helped to resolve the standoff.
Under the mediated deal, firefighters will receive an immediate 5.5% pay increase; another 3.5% increase on Jan. 1; a 3% raise on Jan. 1, 2024; and another 1% increase on Jan. 1, 2025.
Firefighters certified as paramedics will receive additional compensation, as will engineers and captains who maintain their paramedic certifications after promotion, Marysheva said.
The package includes additional monthly pay for bilingual skills, and $75 to $175 a month for college degrees.
“As part of the agreement, the department will implement a comprehensive drug and alcohol testing policy, a short-term staffing policy, and a method for future policy changes not covered in the agreement,” Marysheva said. “These modifications will improve the safe and efficient operations of the department.”
Substance abuse policies had been a sticking point during negotiations. The LPFD wanted firefighters to submit to a drug or alcohol test when another employee had concerns about the 'appearance, behavior, speech and/or body odors of the employee.' The union wanted tests limited to only after vehicle accidents.
According to city documents, the agreement will cost LPFD nearly $6.6 million during the course of the contract. The two cities share the cost of fire services in the joint department.