Off-duty Livermore police officers took 44 elementary and middle school students on a holiday shopping trip to Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District identified students from needy families for the program, and students were encouraged to buy gifts for themselves and other family members. In addition, 20 high school students were also given $300 Walmart gift cards.