Off-duty Livermore police officers took 44 elementary and middle school students on a holiday shopping trip to Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program.
The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District identified students from needy families for the program, and students were encouraged to buy gifts for themselves and other family members. In addition, 20 high school students were also given $300 Walmart gift cards.
Before heading to the Livermore Walmart on Las Positas Road, the students were treated to hot chocolate and cake pops at the Starbucks on Portola Avenue. At Walmart, they were greeted by the Granada High School (GHS) Marching Band and members of the GHS and Livermore High School leadership programs, who assisted in the shopping.
Afterwards, the police department provided breakfast, and volunteers helped wrap packages, at Junction Avenue School. Flowers Bakery in Modesto provided pastries for the students to take home.
Funding for the “Shop with a Cop” program was provided by Wal-Mart, the Livermore Police Officer’s Association, and community donations.