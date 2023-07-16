Livermore Police are warning residents about scam calls claiming that arrest warrants have been issued for failing to appear in court, most often for jury duty, and the recipient of the call should immediately pay a fine electronically or go to the police station.
“We want to remind the community the Livermore Police Department (LPD) will never contact you to request any form of payment over the phone,” according to a post last week on the LPD Facebook page.
The post added that the scammers claim to be members of the LPD and sometime have personal information about the people they call, such as an old address or telephone number, that can easily be found online.
The scam calls also “spoof” the LPD telephone number so that caller ID will show the call is coming from the police department.
LPD also cautioned residents who receive a suspicious call not to give out any personal or financial information that could lead to identity theft.