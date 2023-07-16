LOGO - Livermore Police Department LPD

Livermore Police are warning residents about scam calls claiming that arrest warrants have been issued for failing to appear in court, most often for jury duty, and the recipient of the call should immediately pay a fine electronically or go to the police station.

“We want to remind the community the Livermore Police Department (LPD) will never contact you to request any form of payment over the phone,” according to a post last week on the LPD Facebook page.