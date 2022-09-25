The Livermore Police Department is now accepting applications for its Explorer program, which is open to Livermore residents ages 14 to 20. Explorers will learn about police activities, including building searches, crime scene investigation, defensive tactics, dispatch, and community service. To apply, visit bit.ly/LPDExplorerProgram.
By Nathan Canilao
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
