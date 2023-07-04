Livermore Police Sgt. Ryan Sanchez has retired after more than 26 years in law enforcement, including 20 with the Livermore Police Department (LPD). according to a department announcement.
Sanchez began his law enforcement career at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department in 1995 and was a school resource officer for more than eight years after joining the LPD in 2003.
He also served as a member of the LPD crisis negotiations team and undercover Special Operations Unit and was a public information officer and field training officer.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.
Sanchez is also CEO of Crisis Management Services LLC, which provides training focused on active shooter and bomb threat scenarios and other security consultation services for businesses, community organizations, and schools.