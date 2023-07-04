LOGO - Livermore Police Department LPD

Livermore Police Sgt. Ryan Sanchez has retired after more than 26 years in law enforcement, including 20 with the Livermore Police Department (LPD). according to a department announcement.

Sanchez began his law enforcement career at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department in 1995 and was a school resource officer for more than eight years after joining the LPD in 2003.