The Livermore Police Department (LPD) will hold its annual Stuff the Cruiser collection of school supplies for families with children in need on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13.

LPD will be accepting donations at Big Lots, 4484 Las Positas Road, CVS, 1500 First St., Office Max, 2400 Las Positas Road, and Walmart, 2700 Las Positas Road.