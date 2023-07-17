The Livermore Police Department (LPD) will hold its annual Stuff the Cruiser collection of school supplies for families with children in need on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13.
LPD will be accepting donations at Big Lots, 4484 Las Positas Road, CVS, 1500 First St., Office Max, 2400 Las Positas Road, and Walmart, 2700 Las Positas Road.
Donations can also be dropped off at the police department between now and Aug. 13.
The department is also asking for backpacks suitable for older students.
The supplies will be distributed before the start of the school year to families identified through LPD’s Horizons Counseling division and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. Parents can also pick up an application at the LPD.