Through its Horizons Family Counseling division, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) will distribute backpacks and school supplies to nearly 300 students in kindergarten through high school. The backpacks and school supplies were collected last week during the LPD’s annual Stuff the Cruiser campaign. The campaign also received monetary donations that will be used to purchase additional supplies for Livermore schools and teachers. Any remaining backpacks will be donated to other charity organizations for distribution to other students.
Opening day for Pleasanton soccer teams was celebrated for the 52nd year with a parade down Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 20. Pleasanton’s Rage and Ballistic United clubs sponsored the annual event.
