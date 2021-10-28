LIVERMORE — Following a call-out from a public speaker, the city council this week pulled an item from the consent calendar and requested staff to review its options for purchasing eco-friendly police cars.
Addressing consent calendar item 5.6 on the Oct. 25 agenda — a resolution authorizing the purchase of eight replacement police patrol vehicles from Tracy Ford for a limit of $344,176 — Ann Brown raised her concerns as a Livermore resident. She also identified herself as a member of the city’s Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee.
“In working on the climate plan update, one of the things that we all agreed on was we need to incentivize our community to make the transition to clean energy and transportation options, including incentivizing and encouraging using electric vehicles by providing more charging stations,” Brown said. “I was very dismayed when I found on the agenda the approval of a purchase of eight vehicles for the police department, and there was no mention of them being hybrid or plug-in electric vehicles for which this use seems very well suited, as they can plug in and recharge at a charging station on city property.”
She wanted to know whether staff considered electric or hybrid options and if they had factored in the reduced cost of maintenance and fuel these types of vehicles offer. City Manager Marc Roberts said some of the questions raised had already been considered.
“The city has adopted a program that puts all of our various vehicles into classifications,” Roberts said. “Those range from passenger vehicles that are used by the city — and actually a number of those are plug-in or hybrid vehicles — to essentially light-duty vehicles to heavy-duty vehicles to specialty vehicles. And of course, a police interceptor is a specialty vehicle. It’s built in a very specific way, so it’s not a stock car that you can buy as an individual off of a car lot.”
According to Torque News, an automotive news provider, in comparison to a standard passenger car, a police vehicle intended for intercepting suspects in flight contains a high-output engine and an enhanced electrical system needed to run lights, sirens, radios and other equipment.
Roberts said the city’s current fleet maintenance program states that as soon as an electric vehicle can meet the specifications necessary for the vehicle class, it’s to be the preferred choice moving forward. He further noted that the electrification of storage and the city’s fleet is included in the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The current police fleet includes about 36 to 40 vehicles at a given time, Roberts continued, with replacements occurring every four years; this means, the department replaces about 20% of its fleet each year, and it's done with bulk purchases.
“That’s because the vehicles are put under extreme stress, and of course, it’s really bad for us when our public safety vehicles — be it a police car or a fire engine — doesn’t work when we need it to,” he said.
He went on to note that while some other police departments have turned to electric options for secondary standard passenger vehicles, there is no option currently available to serve as a full interceptor vehicle.
Councilmember Gina Bonanno reported that she had received phone calls about the consent calendar item as well. While she said she understood the police interceptor vehicles have a special functionality, she wanted to know if staff had thoroughly explored hybrid options prior to requesting the purchase.
Bonanno said there’s a Ford Explorer on the market that’s considered an interceptor utility vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. She wondered if the city could consider purchasing at least one.
“We need to, as one of the members of our public says, model behavior that we’re going to be asking our community to model,” she said.
Roberts said the hybrid vehicle was not considered with this purchase, as the city was planning to move to a full electric vehicle.
“If the council would like us to explore hybrids as an interim step, we can certainly explore that,” he continued.
Bonanno, backed unanimously by the council, moved to pull the item for consideration this week and move it to the next council meeting, when it's expected that staff will have studied whether the hybrid vehicle option could work.
Affordable Housing
In-Lieu Fees
The council unanimously agreed to increase the city’s affordable housing in-lieu fee for residential development from $29.23 to $39.94 per square foot effective beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
With its vote, the council also approved establishing new maximum income limits for extremely low-, very low-, low-, median and moderate-income households — applied to the first-time homebuyer and affordable rental programs; maximum for-sale housing prices for the Affordable Homeownership Program, which will be effective for homes sold through the program beginning Jan. 1, 2022; and updated annual rent limits for city-restricted affordable units effective immediately upon adoption by council.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Area Median Income (AMI) for a four-person household in Alameda County increased by 5% from the previous year. "Extremely low-income” households are defined as those with incomes up to 30% of the AMI; “very low-income” households earn up to 50% of the AMI; “low-income” up to 80%; “median-income” up to 100%; and “moderate-income households” up to 120% of the AMI.
The income limit for Livermore homebuyers and renters of a three-bedroom unit for a family of four increased to $109,600 for low income and $150,700 for moderate income. The for-sale price for low income is now $415,736 and $605,029 for moderate income. For rentals, the rate for low income is $2,740 and $3,768. Both affordable sales prices and rental rates are based on households paying 30% of monthly income for housing.
“Per the ordinance, the fee for units is calculated at 15% of the difference between the development cost of a market-rate, single-family unit and the average affordable sales price of an affordable unit,” Claudia Hernandez, Livermore housing administrative technician, said. “The city has historically implemented a strong must-build policy, and the intent of the in-lieu fee is to be economically equivalent to the cost of the developer providing on-site affordable units. The proposed fee is the result of increases in the sale price of market rate housing in Livermore.”