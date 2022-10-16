The Livermore City Council has proclaimed the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, joining, joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy.
As a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, the city is offering residents a free cyber-safety mobile app and over 100 cyber-safety tipson its website, livermore.ca.gov, covering family cyber safety, cybersecurity career opportunities, reporting cyber crimes, phishing and other scams, and cybersecurity for businesses.