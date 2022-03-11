The Livermore Planning Commission has rescheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.
The hearing will consider amending the plan for a previously approved four-story, 133-room hotel on the southwest corner of Railroad and Livermore avenues.
According to a notice from the city, the revised plan for 2205 Railroad Ave. involves the removal of an underground parking garage; the project includes on-site parking with public (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible stalls, a new public street, new street frontage and median improvements, storm water treatments, and landscaping. Additional parking will be provided in an off-site parking garage and surface valet parking lot.
