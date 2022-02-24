LIVERMORE —The Livermore Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., to consider amending the plan for a previously approved four-story, 133-room hotel on the southwest corner of Railroad and Livermore avenues.
According to a notice from the city, the revised plan for 2205 Railroad Ave. involves the removal of an underground parking garage; the project “still includes on-site parking with public (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible stalls, a new public street, new street frontage and median improvements, storm water treatments, and landscaping.”
City documents further state that additional parking will be provided in an off-site parking garage and surface valet parking lot. Last month, the city council unanimously agreed to loan $1.9 million to the hotel developer, “2205 Railroad Avenue LLC,” a limited liability company of Davis-based Presidio, to buy the land that will be used as the valet parking lot.
The parking lot issue has not been without controversy in the community.
Many residents have supported the agreement for the city to loan the hotel developer funds to acquire a site for the hotel on 2080 Railroad Avenue, the northwest corner of the intersection of Railroad Avenue and K Street, so that the hotel could move forward without further discussion related to parking. Further delay, they said, would harm the downtown and Livermore's fragile wineries, which need a nearby hotel to attract tourists.
During the January meeting to approve the loan, Lynn Naylor, CEO of Innovation Tri-Valley, said the hotel is “long overdue and an integral part of the regional plan to attract both a vital tourism audience and to support the needs of our businesses.”
Those opposed to the hotel valet parking agreement said they support the hotel. However, they believe the 2080 Railroad Avenue lot could be put to better use, such as affordable housing. They stated that ample parking could be provided in the L Street garage, if it were turned into a robotic garage. A robotic garage would also save the city money.
In a letter submitted to the city before the January meeting, the lawyer for Save Livermore Downtown said that the Downtown Specific Plan does not allow hotel parking on the 2080 Railroad Avenue site, and thus the proposed loan by the city to the hotel developer would be an illegal waste of taxpayer funds.
Agenda packets with complete staff reports and other pertinent documents will be available after 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at cityoflivermore.net/PlanningCommission. Written comments to be included in the agenda packet are due the day before, Feb. 24, by noon (emailed to planning@cityoflivermore.net). Additional public comments will be accepted via Zoom or email (until noon on March 1) to be provided to the planning commission on the night of the meeting.
For more information, visit cityoflivermore.net.