The Livermore Public Library and the East Bay Regional Park District will host four animal-science activities next month for students in grades 6 through 12.
Three of the naturalist-led events will be at Livermore Public Library locations. The fourth will take place at Del Valle Regional Park and will include a hike.
The dates, times, and subjects of these events are as follows:
“Winter Adaptations,” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Ave., will explore how animal behavior and physiology change with the winter environment.
“Waterfowl,” from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Springtown Library, 998 Bluebell Dr., will cover bird migration, flyways, and how waterfowl are specially adapted to their ecosystem.
“Fish Tales,” from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., will explore the lengthy evolutionary path fish have taken to become what they are today.
“Amphibians,” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Ridgeline and Lakeview trailhead in Del Valle Regional Park, 7000 Del Valle Road, will include a hike to find evidence of local amphibians and learn about their ecology and conservation.
All events are free, but registration is required. Registration will open four weeks prior to each program. To register, visit any Livermore library information desk or call 925-373-5500. For more information, visit library.livermoreca.gov.