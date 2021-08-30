The Livermore Public Library will offer a free presentation and workshop for high school students on “Writing a Successful College Application Essay” at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Jackie Stamps, an independent college admissions advisor, will explain what colleges look for in an application essay, alert students to potential pitfalls, and offer strategies for composing a distinctive essay.
She will also discuss essay prompts being used by the University of California, how the UC admissions essay differs from other application essays, and how to make the best use of a supplemental essay.
The presentation and workshop will be offered in-person at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., and online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend the presentation or obtain the Zoom link.
For more information, call Caitlyn Lung, teen programming librarian, at 925-373-5576, go to www.livermorelibrary.net.