The Livermore Public Library will explore “The Past and Present of the Duarte Highway Garage” during an online Then & Now: Livermore Stories local history presentation at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Will Bolton, president of the Livermore Heritage Guild and curator of the Duarte Garage and Lincoln Highway Museum, will trace the development of the garage from its construction in 1915 through its later renovation and preservation as a museum.
Livermore acquired the property through eminent domain in the 1970s and planned to demolish the garage and a cottage for a city park. However, the Heritage Guild convinced the city not to demolish the buildings and signed an agreement in 1976 to restore and operate the garage as a museum and the cottage as a caretaker’s residence.
The remaining property became Portola Park at the intersection of N. Livermore Avenue and Portola Avenue.
The Zoom-based presentation is free, and registration is not required. To access the presentation, visit bit.ly/3emNQOn.