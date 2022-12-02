LOGO - City of Livermore

LIVERMORE – The Livermore City Council on Monday rescinded its approval of a 47-home development on Garaventa Hill following a lengthy court battle where residents successfully — at least for the moment — beat City Hall.

During a busy meeting, the council voted 5-0 to pull the final Environmental Impact Report, tract maps and sign plan designs for Lafferty Communities’ 32-acre development without discussion — as required by the Court of Appeal. The vote means that if Lafferty wishes to continue with the development — as was indicated by city planners at an October city council meeting — it must start the approval process from scratch.