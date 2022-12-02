LIVERMORE – The Livermore City Council on Monday rescinded its approval of a 47-home development on Garaventa Hill following a lengthy court battle where residents successfully — at least for the moment — beat City Hall.
During a busy meeting, the council voted 5-0 to pull the final Environmental Impact Report, tract maps and sign plan designs for Lafferty Communities’ 32-acre development without discussion — as required by the Court of Appeal. The vote means that if Lafferty wishes to continue with the development — as was indicated by city planners at an October city council meeting — it must start the approval process from scratch.
In an interview, Livermore’s Community Development Director Paul Spence said Lafferty has not officially sought to revive the project, which was approved by the city council in 2019, but was overturned in March by the Save the Hill Group in litigation taken to the First Court of Appeal.
“The property owner does have the right to re-submit their application and to correct the deficiencies identified by the court,” Spence said. “They would need to go back through our standard review process. We have not received an application at this time.”
Lafferty President David Ragland did not respond to emailed questions about his company’s plans.
The residential development project at Laughlin and Vasco roads appeared to be dead in March after a three-judge appellate court ruled in favor of the Save the Hill Group’s lawsuit arguing that the Livermore City Council had failed to consider whether the land could be purchased with city conservation funds and protected as open space before approving the developer’s housing plan.
Save the Hill Group contended that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) provisions required local governments to disclose the availability of conservation funds in Environmental Impact Reports (EIR) before approving a development. The information would give a property owner the choice of selling the land to the city in an effort to preserve the local ecosystem. Livermore did not disclose the fact the city had funds available from a previous lawsuit settlement available for the purchase.
The ruling was a significant achievement for the group, which initially lost in Alameda County Superior Court but kept fighting in the appellate court. The ruling became case law that residents in other cities can cite in litigation to preserve land.
Opponents to the Lafferty project rejoiced in the decision, but months later resident Vladimir Pavlushkin noticed PG&E crews near the project site at Bear Creek Drive working to install a heavy power line that would be needed to supply electricity if a large housing development were built. He inquired and found that despite the court’s rejection of the housing project, the city’s engineering department had issued a permit to PG&E to conduct electrical work in preparation for the homes that Lafferty aimed to develop.
Pavlushkin complained during a city council meeting, at which point, city staff revealed that Lafferty indeed was in contact with planners with the intention of going forward. PG&E issued a statement saying it had obtained a work permit from the city following a request from Lafferty. PG&E reported to The Independent that it had requested the permit. The spokesperson said the utility company did not know the housing project was no longer approved. When it learned the Lafferty development was not active, it halted its work.
Livermore Senior Civil Engineer Farnoush Levers later told The Independent that PG&E never indicated the work was tied to the Garaventa Hill development. PG&E’s application was one of many requests for permits the power company regularly submits to the city.
At the time, City Attorney Jason Alcala further said that, as a public utility, PG&E has the right to access the public right-of-way subject to the city’s time, place and manner regulations.
“It does not appear that PG&E advised the city that their work was related to the Garaventa Hills project, nor does it appear that the city asked PG&E the reason for the work – but also it does not appear that those conversations are part of the usual process,” Alcala said in an Oct. 18 email to The Independent.
However, during this week’s Monday council meeting, Pavlushkin revealed that he obtained emails through a Public Records Act request with the city that showed Lafferty and a design firm were in contact with Livermore officials, including Levers and engineering specialist Michael Pato, about the Garaventa project in July and September of 2022.
Pavlushkin shared the emails with The Independent.
The year before, on Nov. 21, 2021, an email from Sami Mofleh, a project manager for construction firm Giacolone Design Services in Pleasanton, included a map that shows the Garaventa Hill site with sketches of where the new PG&E power lines were to be installed. A cloud is drawn around the words “New Business,” the location where the houses were to be built. At the time, the housing project’s future remained in litigation.
The map cites “PG&E BETTERMENT,” with PG&E slated to install electrical lines. Another map includes other lines set for installation.
In a later email dated Sept. 8, 2022, Jim Idleman, Lafferty’s senior vice president of operations, wrote to Livermore’s Principal Planner Steve Stewart asking for an update on the project, which was apparently still being discussed despite the court ruling.
“Steve, is there any updates on Lamphier or an extension of our original agreement now the project is back in process? Thank you,” Idleman wrote. Lamphier refers to Scott Lamphier, Livermore’s director of public works.
Pavlushkin noted that the emails indicate the city was fully aware of PG&E’s connection to Lafferty and planned to move forward with the developer.
“They were aware of its purpose and how it ties into the Garaventa Hill unapproved project,” Pavlushkin said.
Speaking to the council Monday, Pavlushkin questioned why the city would not take a step back and reflect ‘Hey, I must be doing something horribly wrong?’ after losing a lawsuit to their constituents.
“You didn’t do that,” he said. “It seems that in spite of the court ruling, the city has been working tirelessly to keep this project moving forward. Your work ethic is admirable, but it’s misplaced. You see, you’re supposed to be working tirelessly — tirelessly for your constituency, not against them.”
Resident Connie Huang said she couldn’t tell whether the PG&E utility work following the court ruling was a result of incompetence or “if we the residents were being lied to.”
“For years, we’ve asked about conserving the Hill,” Huang said. “We now know all the money to conserve the Hill is ready to go. If this is what all the residents want, why won’t you work with us? Why do you keep spending needless energy and resources on trying to keep this project alive? Is your relationship with the developer more important than the residents who voted you in?”
Bianca Covarelli, the plaintiff in the Save the Hill Group’s lawsuit, told the council that city officials had not learned from the court’s ruling, which said the EIR for the Garaventa project had not met state guidelines.
“It’s clear there are continued communications with the developer,” Covarelli said. “It’s clear to me that with the PG&E project on Bear Creek … there are backroom agreements with the developer.”
Covarelli questioned whether the council and staff bore responsibility to Livermore residents or the developer.
“This is arguably the most environmentally sensitive untouched land in Livermore,” Covarelli said. “Facts are, there are trust funds available. Facts are, it was stated by the court (that) conservation was the choice … Thousands of North Livermore residents I’ve spoken with want the land preserved forever.”
In response to statements that a revised housing project could move forward, Covarelli said during an interview with The Independent that she did not believe that a future EIR would allow any development on the Hill to proceed.
“The developer will not be able to secure a certified EIR because the area is too environmentally sensitive,” she continued.
She pointed out that rare mineral salts and soil on the Hill produce an environment for the special-status plants and animals found there to thrive. These special-status species include the California red-legged frog, California tiger salamander, California burrowing owl, San Joaquin kit fox, western spadefoot toad, vernal pool fairy shrimp, Livermore tarplant, palmate-bracted bird’s beak, and Congdon’s tarplant.
“The land is so special it needs to be saved,” Covarelli concluded. “We will fight until the Hill is saved forever.”
Councilmembers did not comment on the residents’ remarks, nor did they ask staff to do so.