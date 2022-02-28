At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Livermore City Council held its second to last public hearing on redistricting before it’s set to make a decision on March 14.
While no decisions will be made until mid-March, the council showed preference for a plan called “Cardinal” – which was an altered version of a plan presented by Michael Wagaman, of Wagaman Strategies, the contracted demographer. With Cardinal, the southern portion of the current District 1 from Fourth Street would shift into District 3, along with other small boundary changes near N. Livermore Avenue and Maple Street.
Prior to the council discussion, Wagamanfirst started the meeting by outlining four draft plans that, in part, aimed to achieve population equality among the districts, keep together communities of interest — or groups that should go together for the purpose of fair representation — and reduce the impact of deferral. During redistricting, deferral refers to the occurrence when some segments of the city’s residents are unable to vote for a councilmember for six years due to shifting lines. (Additional redistricting criteria can be found at bit.ly/Indy_RedistrictingCriteria.)
Wagaman first presented the “Green” plan, the city’s current district map.
“The only reason it was given a plan name is to make sure that the public was aware that your existing boundaries are legally compliant,” Wagaman said, noting the council could choose to retain the current map if desired.
The ideal population for each district in Livermore is 22,002 per district, and the deviation should be no higher than 10%. With a population deviation of 8.3%, this plan is legally compliant. However, Councilmember Trish Munro had previously expressed a desire to reduce that deviation.
The “Blue” plan, Wagaman explained, started with the goal of reducing those population deviations and avoiding deferral by making one slight adjustment. In this plan, a small portion of District 1 near Rincon would move into District 2.
“The downside of that is this is potentially splitting a potential community of interest that was identified in the last meeting,” he continued. “This is a good example of trade-offs, where different things are going to be in competition.”
The “Purple” plan also aimed to reduce the population deviation, but it doesn’t avoid deferral completely. With this plan, some of the District 1 population along Junction Avenue would move into District 3, and District 3 would lose some residents to District 2 south of College Avenue.
“The effect here is that it reduces the deviation down to 2% and only about 1,000 people are deferred,” Wagaman said.
The “Red” focused more on the communities of interest while still trying to address deviation and deferral, Wagaman said. Cardinal evolved from this plan. “Scarlet" is another plan that’s similar to Cardinal, but this one would put a portion of District 2 at N. Livermore Avenue in District 1 instead.
Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno noted that Livermore High School and St. Michael Catholic Church should not be split. Munro again emphasized the importance of equal populations among the districts. Councilmember Robert Carling pointed out that while the council recently established the lines in 2018, “we could do a better job of equalizing the districts.” Councilmember Brittni Kiick said she would like to keep the community of interest referred to as North Downtown whole. She wanted to view a map in which all communities of interest are kept whole to better visualize the trade-offs. Mayor Bob Woerner noted that it would be difficult to achieve perfection but said he liked Kiick’s recommendation.
Additional maps were posted for community review following the Feb. 14 meeting.
To view the draft maps, along with those submitted by the public, visit drawlivermore.org/draft-maps. The final redistricting hearing will take place March 14.