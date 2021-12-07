Brandbass, an app connecting small businesses with video creators, celebrated the launch of their app at Good Morning Maxwell, an inspiring event venue space in Downtown Livermore connecting like-minded people to discover their hidden voice and dreams.
Local brands and inspiring brand ambassadors came together at Good Morning Maxwell for a night of networking and creating.
“We were so excited to partner with Brandbass and host their event,” said Joanne Tan of Good Morning Maxwell. “At Good Morning Maxwell, we’re passionate about the small business community and providing affordable and accessible resources so they can thrive. We’re all about helping people shop small and local.”
At this invite-only event, brands and creators were invited to test the Brandbass App and meet founder Mya Papolu. Mya graduated from Carnegie Mellon with a degree in engineering and business and started working on Wall Street before shifting into retail, working for brands like Chanel.
A self-proclaimed shopping addict, Mya's shopping habits changed when she became a new mom. She started following other everyday moms on social media and loved discovering new brands and getting recommendations from their posts and stories. Mya wanted to see more reviews and recommendations from moms like her and smaller, not just influencers with huge followings promoting big brands.
“As a small business owner, I’ve had trouble finding the right people to promote my brand online, but with the new Brandbass app, it’s like online dating,” said Dominique Curtis of Amrose Boutique. “I’m so excited to match with ambassadors that can tell my brand’s story and share it with their friends, family, and followers.”
Mya created the Brandbass App so everyday moms and creators could earn extra income from promoting products they love from brands they actually use. Brands can find affordable and engaging ambassadors to help sell their products through social media. Brandbass uses AI to match ambassadors with brands and products using its innovative algorithm.
“I love being the first to discover new brands and share them with my friends and family on social media, but I’m so picky,” said Tanya Abbate, a Livermore-based mom blogger, “I try to only support small and local businesses. The new Brandbass app makes it so easy to apply to gigs that fit my own personal brand. I can’t wait to share it with the world, Brandbass may be my best find yet!”
Post-pandemic brands can post gigs, specifying exactly what they want from the collaboration (video duration, frame, type of video), and their matched ambassadors can accept the gig and once completed, send the video right to the brand through the app. The brand can accept the video along with the payment or ask for a revision. It's a seamless experience at an affordable price point that supports both small businesses and creators whether it's a new mom or a college student.
The gig economy is booming, and Brandbass is making it more accessible for everyone. It’s not about the number of followers or brand size. At Brandbass, everyone is welcome, because it's about collaboration and setting each other up for success.
The Brandbass App Launch event officially took place on Nov. 16. For more information, visit brandbass.ai.