During a Livermore Community Asset Management Program (CAMP) meeting this week, the committee discussed the status of the city’s assets, which received “health grades” ranging from A to F.
Staff graded the overall health of an asset — which includes roads, retaining walls, storm drains, streetlights, parks and other infrastructure — by its physical and financial health.
During the Dec. 6 meeting, City of Livermore Management Analyst Debbie Bell reported the grades for traffic signals (B+ for physical health, F for financial health); public buildings (C for physical health, C for financial); bridges (A for physical, F for financial); traffic signs (A’s for physical and financial); and streetlights (B for physical, F for financial).
This grading structure stemmed from the city’s analysis of each asset. The process included a review of its condition, the role it serves, the consequence if it fails, whether the city has adequate funds to repair or replace it, and what policies are needed to ensure funding matches the desired quality of service.
Bell said staff aims to release asset fact sheets every three weeks on different topic areas.
“We’ve been developing a set of fact sheets to try and give a voice to the city’s infrastructure,” she said.
Traffic Signals
With a B+ in physical health, the majority of the city’s 108 signalized intersections are rated to be in good condition. However, an F in financial health indicates there will be funding shortages for future repairs and replacements.
Of the 6,449 components that make up the intersections, 158 are considered high risk, with an estimated cost to repair or replace them at $1.1 million. The remaining assets are considered medium risk (4,598 assets; about $29.7 million to repair/replace) or low risk (1,693 assets costing about $23.3 million).
Public Buildings
The city’s 42 buildings valued at $131.4 million earned C grades, indicating they are in average condition but are not without funding obstacles. The total cost to repair or replace all assets is estimated to be $165 million — $3.8 million on an annual basis. The most immediate need — 930 components noted as high risk — could cost about $5 million.
Bridges
Not including those owned by the Livermore Area Park and Recreation District, the city owns a total of 44 bridges, which earned high marks (A) for physical condition but failed on the financial side. The current cost to replace high- and medium-risk components is about $101 million.
Traffic Signs
Poised in the best position from both a physical and financial health standpoint, the city’s signs scored A’s, with an estimated annual repair and replacement cost of about $205,000.
Streetlights
Another community asset to score high for physical health (B) but low on the financial side (F), Livermore’s 8,000 streetlights are in decent condition, but about 20% of the asset components are marked high- or medium-risk. This could cost around $15 million.
For more information, visit www.livermoreassets.net.