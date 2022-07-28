LIV-Rotarians.tif

The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore recently marked 35 years of community service with the Rotary Bandstand, above, as the centerpiece of their celebratory gathering. Pictured L-R; Rotarians Joel Swanson, Lynn Seppala, Rich Goldstein, Sblend Sblendorio, Mary Anne Rozsa, Bob Bishop, Roy Porfido, James Hays, Ward Eccles, Philomena Rambo and Graham Scott. (Photo courtesy of Philomena Rambo) 

The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore (RFL) last week celebrated 35 years of giving to the community with a program at the Rotary Bandstand in Carnegie Park. 

“The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore appreciates this opportunity to highlight and promote our philanthropic dedication to our Livermore residents and other Tri-Valley nonprofits working to make a difference in the greater community,” said Mary Anne Rozsa, foundation president.