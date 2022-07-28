The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore (RFL) last week celebrated 35 years of giving to the community with a program at the Rotary Bandstand in Carnegie Park.
“The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore appreciates this opportunity to highlight and promote our philanthropic dedication to our Livermore residents and other Tri-Valley nonprofits working to make a difference in the greater community,” said Mary Anne Rozsa, foundation president.
Founded in 1987, the nonprofit foundation represents the Rotary Club of Livermore and the Rotary Club of Livermore Valley. Since 1999, the charitable foundation reported contributing more than $2 million to the Livermore Valley, including the bandstand, which was a gift to the city in 2016.
For the past 20 years, the foundation has awarded music scholarships to Livermore high school students and in 2020, it established the Bill Geyer Memorial Scholarship for a graduating senior pursuing a career in medicine. The foundation’s community grant program has also helped many nonprofits, schools, and community groups in the Livermore Valley.
This year, more than $94,000 was awarded to 22 organizations, including Hope Hospice, Open Heart Kitchen, Las Positas Veterans First, Tri-Valley Haven, and Sunflower Hill. Every third and fourth grader in the Livermore School district also received a hardcover novel this year as part of the foundation's Gift of Reading Literacy Project.