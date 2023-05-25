Bob Bronzan has been an integral part of the sport of wrestling and many other extracurricular activities in the Livermore School District for nearly six decades. Hired in 1964 at Livermore High School (LHS) as a social science teacher, Bronzan took the helm as the head wrestling coach in 1966 and continued until the end of 1974 when he was promoted to an administrative position at LHS. During that same timeframe, he also coached football and baseball. Nearly a decade later, he took over the wrestling program for a one-year stint during the 1982-‘83 season when the program was unexpectantly in need of a head coach. What Bronzan was able to accomplish in that single season is noteworthy and greatly appreciated by many to this day. In short order, he took a young struggling program that was in a state of disarray, put his leadership and innovation skills to work and built a team roster that was not only competitive in the Bay Area, but for the first time in several years contended for the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) title.
By season’s end, the Cowboys performed well above expectations and the highlight of the season was beating the favored cross-town rival Granada High School in an action packed dual. During the post season, LHS finished runner-up in the East Bay Athletic League duals, tournament, and qualified several wrestlers to the North Coast Section (NCS) Championships. In essence, Bronzan laid a strong foundation that in the following years, LHS built one of the most decorated wrestling programs in the school’s history under the leadership of Steve Page, a 2016 California Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.
A master at the art of motivating his athletes, as well as promoting his program, Bronzan on average had up to 80 kids on his roster and was also very instrumental in organizing rooter buses for students and fans to attend away dual meets.
During his coaching tenure, Bronzan produced 7 EBAL Championship teams, 33 individual EBAL Champions, 4 NCS Region II placers, 1 NCS Region II Champion, 8 NCS placers, 1 NCS Champion, and a Northern California Champion in 1967.
“I was a member of the 1982-’83 wrestling team under Coach Bronzan and am forever grateful for his leadership, innovation, and ability to motive his athletes. I learned so much from Coach Bronzan. He impacted me, many others, and made a huge difference in our lives.” — Al Fontes, LHS Class of 1984
Always known to be very organized and detail oriented, Bronzan took his skills back to the wrestling mat and was the tournament Director for the Livermore Invitational and Jim Miltner Frosh/Soph tournaments for several years. The Livermore Invitational was renamed in the early 1990s to the Bob Bronzan Invitational in his honor. He also provided support running the NCS Championships and directed several EBAL and novice/JV level tournaments. As a matter of fact, Bronzan was one of the first tournament Directors in the Bay Area to use a computer to run a wrestling tournament in the early 1980s.
Photography has long been a passion of Bob Bronzan. Since his first coaching position, he has actively taken thousands of photos of wrestlers in the Livermore Valley Unified School District (LVUSD) and expanded to other sports and extracurricular activities. Retiring in 2006 from the LVUSD as the Deputy Superintendent, Bronzan has remained very engaged in his community. For instance, he continues to take photos of athletic events in the area, as well as extracurricular activities in the district, EBAL, and NCS events. Additionally, Bronzan is an active board member with the Livermore/Granada Boosters Club. Most importantly, Bronzan has dedicated his life to education, mentoring, and giving back to his community. His lasting presence has inspired many in his circle together with impacting generations that will be observed for many years to come.
In 2019, Bronzan was presented the Irv Oliner Award at the California State Wrestling Championships by the California Wrestler Newsletter (TCW) for his outstanding contributions and promotion of wrestling in the Golden State. In addition to receiving this great honor and being inducted into the Livermore Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, on May 13, Bronzan was joined by family, friends, and alumni at the Starlite Banquet Hall in San Jose for the 22nd Annual California Wrestling Hall of Fame banquet. Once again, a result of his lifetime dedication to coaching, mentoring, and great contributions to the sport of wrestling, he was presented the Lifetime Service Award.
The city of Livermore is well represented in the California Wrestling Hall of Fame. Bronzan’s recent induction makes him the fourth Livermore High School wrestling alumni to receive this distinguished honor and sixth overall between the two high schools. He is joined by fellow Livermore wrestling alumni Steve Page (2016), Al Fontes (2016), Clark Conover (2018), and Granada wrestling coaches Rich and Dick Bailey (father and son), who were inducted in 2017 and 2020, respectively.