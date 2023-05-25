SPORTS-BRONZAN HALL OF FAME.jpg

From left: California Hall of Fame recipients Al Fontes (1984 LHS), Bob Bronzan, and Clark Conover (1990 LHS alumni).  (Photo courtesy of Al Fontes) 

Bob Bronzan has been an integral part of the sport of wrestling and many other extracurricular activities in the Livermore School District for nearly six decades. Hired in 1964 at Livermore High School (LHS) as a social science teacher, Bronzan took the helm as the head wrestling coach in 1966 and continued until the end of 1974 when he was promoted to an administrative position at LHS. During that same timeframe, he also coached football and baseball. Nearly a decade later, he took over the wrestling program for a one-year stint during the 1982-‘83 season when the program was unexpectantly in need of a head coach. What Bronzan was able to accomplish in that single season is noteworthy and greatly appreciated by many to this day. In short order, he took a young struggling program that was in a state of disarray, put his leadership and innovation skills to work and built a team roster that was not only competitive in the Bay Area, but for the first time in several years contended for the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) title.

By season’s end, the Cowboys performed well above expectations and the highlight of the season was beating the favored cross-town rival Granada High School in an action packed dual. During the post season, LHS finished runner-up in the East Bay Athletic League duals, tournament, and qualified several wrestlers to the North Coast Section (NCS) Championships. In essence, Bronzan laid a strong foundation that in the following years, LHS built one of the most decorated wrestling programs in the school’s history under the leadership of Steve Page, a 2016 California Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.