Chick-fil-A’s newest eatery opened last week in Livermore with concerns about traffic congestion, long lines and protests over the company’s political positions failing to materialize.

The restaurant known for its classic chicken sandwiches began operation at 1754 N. Livermore Ave. on Dec. 8 with cars lining up in the drive-through and about 90% of its parking spots filled through the day.