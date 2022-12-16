Chick-fil-A’s newest eatery opened last week in Livermore with concerns about traffic congestion, long lines and protests over the company’s political positions failing to materialize.
The restaurant known for its classic chicken sandwiches began operation at 1754 N. Livermore Ave. on Dec. 8 with cars lining up in the drive-through and about 90% of its parking spots filled through the day.
The restaurant is the latest of 18 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the greater Bay Area market. Another restaurant is located at 5785 Johnson Dr. in Pleasanton, and the company signed a lease in September to open another eatery at Hacienda Business Park at 4501 Hopyard Road. Two Chick-fil-A restaurants are in the application process in Dublin – one for the Hacienda Crossings shopping center on Dublin Boulevard and another at 7400 San Ramon Road.
Although popular, Chick-fil-A also has had its controversies over its leaderships’ public statements against same-sex marriage. A year ago, even as they voted to approve the restaurant, Livermore Councilmembers Bob Carling and Brittni Kiick expressed displeasure with Chick-fil-A’s ownership’s past stands.
In 2012, Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dave Cathy expressed his opposition to same-sex marriage during a radio interview. Media investigations also discovered the company had donated millions of dollars to anti-gay causes from 2003-2010. In 2019, the company announced it would stick to chicken and leave the marriage debate to the politicians.
The company said it would no longer make donations to entities with anti-LGBTQ ties and instead direct its money to organizations emphasizing education, and ending homelessness and hunger.
A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the franchise owner, Tyler McCain, and his wife, Noelle, were too busy for an interview. McCain didn’t respond to an email from The Independent. In a statement issued by the company, McCain said he and his wife were “thrilled to settle down in a community like Livermore.”
“I am excited to bring the first Chick-fil-A to this part of the East Bay, and I am even more excited for our team members to impact the community and become known as Livermore’s most caring company,” McCain said.
Chick-fil-A explained that McCain will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business. A Louisiana native, McCain grew up in Atlanta and joined Chick-fil-A when he was 14 years old. He graduated from Kennesaw State University in Georgia in 2013 with a degree in business management.
During his 16-year career with Chick-fil-A, McCain worked in Georgia and Northern California in various leadership roles. McCain also spent more than two years in Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Development Program.
Chick-fil-A openings frequently can bring huge crowds ready to dive into their popular chicken sandwiches, which generally get better reviews than their counterparts at other fast-food restaurants.
Chick-fil-A touts its sandwich’s real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers. The company was the first to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics and fries in fully refined peanut oil.
For days, police alerted the public and media about potential traffic delays. A Livermore social media post suggested drivers find alternate routes to and from Interstate 580. Officers also urged patience, telling drivers “everyone will get to enjoy the classic chicken sandwich if they want.”
Perhaps, motorists abided by the warnings. Livermore police spokesperson Azenith Smith said the drive-through line remained contained in the parking lot. Although police monitored the traffic, there was no need for them to become involved as the line didn’t spill into the street.
Some customers expressed surprise that the line wasn’t as congested as anticipated.
“The traffic was nonexistent. The way they have designed the drive-through I think helps a lot,” Shannon Wilson wrote on Livermore Rants & Raves on Facebook. “They also have plenty of parking for those who want to go inside.”
Chick-fil-A said the restaurant will employ about 130 people. Speaking for the city, Director of Innovation & Economic Development Brandon Cardwell said “Chick-Fil-A is by some accounts the most popular restaurant chain in America.”
“In addition to meeting the demand for the restaurant’s product within the community, Livermore’s new Chick-fil-A will be a source of jobs, including entry-level jobs for young people, as well as a significant source of revenue for the city, which supports the continued delivery of high quality public services,” Cardwell noted.
In opening the business, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feeding America to distribute to partners in the greater Bay Area.